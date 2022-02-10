Thanks to the incredible generosity of local donors, United Way of Dane County recently announced the investment of $22,336,524 into the Dane County community.
From healthy Black moms and babies to school readiness, family-sustaining careers and stable housing, United Way is investing dollars into the foundation of family well-being for the future of a thriving Dane County.
The total investment amount reflects the achievement of the community’s 2021 campaign goal of $18.1 million. Thanks to the leadership of Dan Frazier (Madison market president, U.S. Bank) and Ginger Zimmerman (president, Murphy Desmond S.C.) and success in securing additional funding through grants and other opportunities, United Way of Dane County will continue investing in the Dane County community’s most pressing needs, collaborating with nonprofit partners to solve big-picture issues that no one organization can address alone.
The year 2022 marks the first year of investments in new health strategies focused on programs that address the social determinants of health, specifically targeted to support programs working collectively to reduce racial disparities in health outcomes in Dane County.
Investment decisions are based on the work of UWDC's Vision Council and Community Solutions Teams volunteers, led by Chair Dr. Tim Bartholow.
United Way of Dane County invests in 108 local programs and 52 local agencies to amplify collective impact and achieve measurable results that change lives. Additionally, a total of 800 nonprofits are supported through the campaign by donor designations.
“With each investment cycle, we aim to improve upon the strategies and outcomes funded to advance toward our goal of family well-being,” said Bartholow. “In 2022, we continue on our journey of deepening our focus and commitment to equity by intentionally investing in and partnering with programs working to address racial and other disparities, which ensures that together we can more effectively fight for the health, education and economic mobility of every person in our community.”
“United Way of Dane County has been mobilizing the caring power of our community for 100 years,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO, United Way of Dane County.
“If we’ve learned anything over the last century, it’s that meaningful, measurable change doesn’t happen alone. And we’re so incredibly grateful to every community member who chooses to trust us with their hard-earned dollars," Moe added.
"By investing in United Way, you’re investing in families – and you’re joining a community-wide effort to intentionally reduce systemic barriers to well-being that have enabled disparities to remain," Moe said. "Thank you for being a part of the Power of Many. Working for All.”
For 100 years, United Way of Dane County has led in mobilizing the community to address the community's toughest issues; visit online at www.unitedwaydanecounty.org to learn more.