Adult lunch prices in the Sun Prairie Area School District will increase 5.1% while adult breakfast prices will increase 44.1% and a second entree option for students in grades 6-12 as well as adults will increase 5.5% effective Feb. 1, thanks to action taken Monday, Jan. 24 by the Sun Prairie School Board.
Recommended meal price adjustments effective Feb. 1, 2022 will be:
• Adult Breakfast: $2.45;
• Adult Lunch: $4.10; and
• Secondary (grades 6-12) Student and Adult Additional Entree: $2.90
A report to the board from SPASD Nutrition Director Kathy Walker and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter outlined why the price increase was recommended.
According to the memo, in July 2011, Section 205 – Paid Lunch Equity of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 requires school food authorities participating in the National School Lunch Program to raise lunch prices for paid lunches when the average weighted lunch price is less than the difference between federal free and the federal paid lunch reimbursements.
The regulation was created to ensure that federal funding provided for free or reduced meals was not used to supplement revenue for paid meals.
For both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended the Seamless Summer Option meal program to cover the regular school year. The program provided free meals (one free breakfast and one free lunch) to all students each school day.
“Given the economic and social stressors of COVID, this is an important and much appreciated program that grants all families free access to school meals regardless of their ability to pay,” Walker and Rosseter wrote in their memo to the board.
Annual pricing for school meals is typically brought to the school board before school starts, but a delayed report was brought to the School Board on Oct. 25, 2021.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Nutrition Program instructed the district to continue with previous meal pricing until the USDA gave further direction (given the current student free meal program extension).
“Additional guidance from the USDA has been received,” the memo reads, “and that is why School Nutrition is presenting this pricing update.”
Due to operating the Seamless Summer Option for the 2021-22 school year and having a positive Fund 50 balance of $170,931.80 on Dec.31, 2020, Sun Prairie is exempt at this time from completing the Paid Lunch Equity calculator (PLE) for the 2021-22 school year.
However, as of Feb. 1, adult meal prices must be increased due to USDA guidance regarding food, supplies and labor cost increases, according to the memo.
As federal reimbursement rates have increased, districts must adjust paid rates accordingly to avoid supplanting. Adult lunch meals must be priced to include the free meal reimbursement amount ($3.75), state lunch aid (6.64 cents) plus USDA commodity food value (26 cents) per lunch. When these three components are added together, this brings the new adult lunch price to $4.10 (a 5.1% increase).
Adult breakfast prices must include the federal reimbursement rate ($2.35), and state breakfast aid (95 cents) for a new adult breakfast price of $2.45 (a 44.1% increase).
Along those same lines, the secondary school level (grades 6-12) second entree option is increased by 15 cents to $2.90 (5.5%). These increases are because of increased production costs.
“In spite of these cost increases,” the memo reads, “the school nutrition program is still proud to offer the ‘best meal deal in town’.”
Milk prices remain unchanged from the 2019-20 school year.