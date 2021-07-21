U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly are among the guests invited to attend the 7th annual Wisconsin Public Education Network (WPEN) Summer Summit, set for Monday Aug. 2 at Sun Prairie High School.
The event features a morning meeting beginning at 9 a.m. with Evers and Underly and a welcome from SPASD officials including Superintendent Brad Saron, Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, and Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Bryn Horton, as well as the WPEN Executive Director and Sun Prairie resident Heather DuBois Bourenane.
In-person breakout session speakers include Keron Blair, Executive Director of Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools, from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Critical Conversation: Closing the Gaps with Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings from 4-4:30 p.m.; and Baldwin noted as a tentative speaker from 4:30-4:45 p.m.
From 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., WPEN will present the Changemaker of the Year award and provide closing remarks.
WEA Trust will sponsor a dinner reception at The Loft, 132 Market St., beginning at 5 p.m. catered by Savatore’s Tomato Pies. A dinner-only ticket is also available in advance.
Districts and organizations sponsoring staff/member participation include Sun Prairie, Green Bay Education Association, Lake Mills, La Crosse, McFarland, Oregon and WEAC Aspiring Educators.
Registration is just $25 per person, which includes lunch (for in-person attendees) but a virtual option is also available.
2021 Summer Summit sponsors include the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) Region 6, WEA Trust, the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, Findorff and Bray Architects.
For more information, or to register before July 30th, log on to https://www.WisconsinNetwork.org/Summit . The website Includes an archive of past events, programs, and speakers.