Sun Prairie police have announced drug-related charges stemming from a fire-related investigation at a Railroad Street home last week.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police initially responded to a report of a structure fire at 5:53 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Railroad Street. While police were at the structure and evacuating residents, officers found drug paraphernalia in plain sight, and police determined there was a substantial amount of dried and growing hallucinogenic mushrooms on the premises, according to Cox.
Cox said after the fire was extinguished, police gathered evidence and located other paraphernalia and marijuana in the residence. Cox said police seized a total of 758.95 grams (1.67 pounds) of dried mushrooms from the premises.
Upon completion of the investigation, police referred Leon LD Kelly of Sun Prairie, age 25, to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for possession with Intent to Manufacture more than 500 grams of Psilocybin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Police arrest man, pills found on him at jail
Dane County Jail deputies on Jan. 18 located a substantial number of pills on a male that Sun Prairie Police had arrested earlier in the evening.
Cox said Sun Prairie Police Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel, 1033 Emerald Terrace, at 5:20 a.m. to investigate a male, possibly intoxicated and passed out, in the lobby.
After police confirmed he had a warrant, police arrested the male. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Deon Noyce, 26, no permanent address, for a possession of a controlled substance, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
While he was at the jail, Cox said, police learned from deputies that while searching Noyce, they found 28 and 3/4 pills of alprazolam located in Noyce.
Cox could not provide any details which body cavity the pills were located in, but police added an additional charge of possession of a Schedule IV narcotic because of the alprazolam being found in Noyce.
Lock doors, other cold weather tips
Cox issued a general advisory for homeowners to use caution especially in cold weather, because it is not slowing down car thieves and burglars. Sun Prairie received two car theft reports from Jan. 17-20 as well as two residential burglary reports — with all coming from the city’s west side.
Officers are also making extra efforts to patrol the new Sun Prairie West High School construction site to possible theft or other criminal activity.
“Our patrol officers are well aware of [the additional criminal activity on the west side] and are giving extra attention to patrolling those areas,” Cox said.
In November, the SPPD issued these cold weather tips for motorists and homeowners:
• Plan your travel routes: check weather reports and tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles because slippery conditions may develop quickly in subzero temperatures.
• Carry an emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes)
• Keep the vehicle’s gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your home carbon monoxide detector.
In frigid conditions, make sure pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F or colder with wind chill.