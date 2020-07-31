Road work ahead
Buy Now
File

Beginning Monday, Aug. 3, the Highway V bridge over Highway 151 in Dane County will be closed. The closure, due to maintenance work, is scheduled to last until Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The detour routes are as follows:

• 151 northbound to Highway V westbound: Use ramp at Highway VV, travel north on VV to Highway V.

• 151 southbound to Highway V eastbound: Use WIS 73 ramp, travel south on 73 to V.

— Westbound Highway V to 151 southbound: Use Highway V ramp to 151 northbound, use WIS 73 to return to 151 southbound.

— Eastbound Highway V to 151 northbound: Use Highway V ramp to 151 southbound, use interchange at Highway VV to return to 151 northbound.

 Single lane closures will be in place in both directions on 151. Motorists are urged to slow down in the work zone.

Load comments