Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022:
Municipal Court
Alejandro Avalos Montes, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 9, $124.
London M. Bryant, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Jan. 1, $124.
Danilo Centeno, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 1, $124.
Philip L. Dowling, Madison, duty/striking property, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, dismissed; both occurred Dec. 12.
Jennifer L. Fitzgerald, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Jan. 15, $98.80.
Julie A. Goldsmith, DeForest, speed in excess of posted limit Jan. 4, $124.
Jasmine E. Greene, Madison, retail theft Nov. 16, $691.
Kienna J. Hale, Marshall, unsafe passing on the right Nov. 6, dismissed.
Jaxon J. Hanson, Sun Prairie, violation of driver’s license restrictions Jan. 1, $124.
Kyanna Q. Hinton, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 23, $98.80.
Roger W. Jones, Madison, operating while suspended Dec. 25, $124.
Jason E. Kreger, Butternut, mistreating animals Jan. 6, $187.
Karega Lee, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 6, $124.
Odell Lewis Jr., Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; both occurred Dec. 19.
Tracy R. Martinez, Madison, unlawful use of telephone Jan. 3, $187.
Dominise C. McCullough, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn Dec. 22, $98.80.
Brett J. Morgan, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 1, $124.
Malakai L. Murphy, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 23, $98.80.
Francisco Ochoa-Rugama, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 8, $124.
George A. Oswald, Marshall, violation of red traffic control signal Dec. 29, $98.80.
William W. Peters, Watertown, operating after revocation Jan. 11, $124.
Tyler S. Pollock, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Jan. 3, $124.
Andrew J. Polywacz, Portage, failure to yield right-of-way for yield sign Jan. 3, $98.80.
Taylen J. Pullen, Madison Wash., possession of drug paraphernalia by adult Dec. 29, $313.
Kimberley A. Rosol, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Dec. 29, $67.30.
Curtia S. Sails, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 1, $124.
Latonda T. Scott, Madison, disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle, $218; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred Dec. 12.
Pamela A. Shellberg, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Jan. 6, $124.
Diqjuan T. Smith, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 23, $124.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Walthan Wash., owner’s liability — illegal passing of school bus Nov. 11, dismissed.
Jukedra L. Thomas, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Jan. 3, $124.
Zachery J. Wichmann, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 15, $98.80.
Jordan D. Woodson, Sun Prairie, interference with sign or signal Nov. 23, $98.80.
Parking Court
Julie D. Bryan, Sun Prairie, Improper parking on/off roadway, $25.
Marciela Dominguez, Madison, no parking emergency snow route, dismissed.
Thomas F. Frazier, Jr, Windsor, no parking emergency snow route, dismissed.
Deep Maini, Sun Prairie, Parking on left side of highway, $35.
Jill Palka, Madison, Parking over sidewalk prohibited, dismissed.
Brandon Singhaphommarath, Watertown, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Sarah A. Quint, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, dismissed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes