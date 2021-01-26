Since March 2020, the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education has held board meetings virtually due to the impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency. While the school board president, executive assistant, and superintendent continued to meet in-person at the District Support Center, all other attendees participated virtually.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education and district senior leaders will return to in-person meetings in room 100 at the District Support Center.
Sun Prairie School Board meetings will continue to be offered virtually on Zoom for the public and guest presenters.
“Appropriate infection mitigation strategies — including masking and physical distancing — will be enforced before, during, and after the meetings,” said Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder.
If the issue sounds familiar, it is one raised by one SPASD teacher as part of the board’s Nov. 9, 2020 meeting, when he challenged the board to have in-person meetings as teachers were preparing to welcome children back to school.
“Administrators and board members are standing by making decisions with risks that they do not have to take,” Horizon Music Teacher Joshua Schmidt wrote in an email to the board. “I ask you to start taking those risks along side the staff and students you represent; start having you school board meetings in person. If you are unwilling to take that risk, ask yourself why and then ask yourself why you are allowing Sun Prairie Area School District staff members to take those risks.”
Having to choose between their livelihood and death is a risk teachers shouldn’t have to take, Schmidt added.
“I understand that there are other extremely important factors,” Schmidt concluded, “and I do not envy our administrators for having to make plans under these circumstances. But I encourage you to think twice before continuing to allow the people you represent take risks that you may not be willing to take yourself.”
But the meetings, even though in person for staff and the board, will not be open to the public.
The SPASD announced that due to the room’s size and the need for physical distancing, the public will not be able to access Room 100. Community members are invited to continue viewing the meeting live via KSUN.
All meetings are archived and can be viewed later on the Sun Prairie Media Center’s website or On Demand on ksun.tv.
Any member of the public wishing to provide public comment may still do so by submitting it in writing via email to Chandu Vemuri, Executive Assistant, at cvemur@sunprairieschools.org by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Visit the Board of Education webpage for more information about meetings, agendas, and presentations at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/district/board-of-education.
