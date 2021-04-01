Sun Prairie police on April 1 arrested an unresponsive male with children in his vehicle.
Sgt. Nolan Pickar of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at 3:53 p.m., officers responded with Sun Prairie EMS and Fire to the 600 block of Broadway Drive for a male who was unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Pikar said officers were able to wake up the subject and began to notice signs of impairment. The driver was identified as Malique A Norris. Two children were also passengers in his vehicle.
Police arrested Norris and booked him into the Dane County Jail for operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) third offense with minor passengers, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating after revocation and child neglect.
