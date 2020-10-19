Wisconsin had 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 18, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Chilly, windy conditions and spotty rains interrupted fieldwork in some areas this week. Overnight lows fell into the 20s on multiple nights with many reporters noting a killing frost.
Areas of northern Wisconsin received up to two inches of snow on Saturday though it melted off quickly. Precipitation was welcome where received, helping germinate fall plantings and bulk up hay stands for the winter.
The corn and soybean harvests made rapid progress in between precipitation events. Frosts and freezes helped to push late-planted corn toward maturity. Fall tillage and manure spreading continued. The potato harvest was nearing completion.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 17% short, 75% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 17% short, 76% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn mature was 96%, over four weeks ahead of last year and 18 days ahead of the 5-year average. Harvest of corn for grain was 27% complete, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. The moisture content of corn harvested for grain was reported at 21%. Corn condition rated 77% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans dropping leaves was 98%, 25 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. Soybean harvest was 72% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Potato harvest was reported as 94% complete, 11 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat planted was 86% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Sixty-five percent of winter wheat was emerged, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition rated 77% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 96% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Fall tillage was reported as 34% complete, 27 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition rated 54% good to excellent statewide, down 6 percentage points from last week.
