The Stuff the Bus Committee recently announced the schedule for distribution of school supplies to families in need for the 2020-21 school year.
Stuff the Bus is a program in its 12th year coordinated by a group of Sun Prairie businesses and community volunteers. The program was created to ease the financial burden associated with buying school supplies and other essentials at the beginning of each school year -- financial stress that could be compounded this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families in need on the following dates and corresponding locations:
• Monday, Aug. 17 -- Westside Elementary School, 1320 Buena Vista Drive, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 18 at C.H. Bird Elementary School, 1170 N. Bird Street, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Northside Elementary School, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Sheehan Park (across from the public library) 5-7 p.m.
Stuff the Bus is for Sun Prairie Area School District families only. There are other groups collecting school supplies for students in Madison and other Dane County communities, but Stuff the Bus is specifically for Sun Prairie families.
If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, send a check payable to Sunshine Place at PO Box 307 (put Stuff the Bus in the memo line), Sun Prairie, WI 53590 or drop off at any Bank of Sun Prairie location.
If you are unable to attend one of these distribution times, contact your Sun Prairie Area School District school as the 2020-21 school year gets under way.
The SPASD Nutrition Office Staff will also be available during Stuff the Bus distribution to answer questions and help families fill out the Free/Reduced Meal Applications for 2020-21 School Year.
