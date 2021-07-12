The City of Sun Prairie recently announced its North Bird Street concrete pavement project between Main and Windsor Streets will begin on Thursday, July 22.
City staff engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor plans to begin construction on the North Bird Street Concrete Pavement Project on July 22. The scope of the project is to replace the asphalt pavement with concrete pavement between West Main Street and Windsor Street.
The project will also include the following:
• Curb and gutter spot repairs;
• Sidewalk and driveway removal and replacements in select areas to bring sidewalk into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards;
• Storm sewer extensions;
• A curb bump-out at the Frederick-Bird Street intersection for traffic calming and pedestrian safety, reducing crossing distance; and
• Installation of radar speed feedback signs.
The street will be closed for approximately 40 days.
Residents should use side streets to access their properties.
Access from West Main and Windsor streets will not be available -- these will be hard closures.
Individuals with questions should contact Christenson via email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com .