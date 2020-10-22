Sun Prairie Police, with assistance from other area law enforcement agencies, on Oct. 19 arrested a 44-year-old Sun Prairie man on tentative charges relating to methamphetamine trafficking.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said on Monday, Oct. 19, the Sun Prairie Police Department, with assistance from Special Event Team members from Middleton and Fitchburg police departments, executed a search warrant regarding an ongoing narcotics investigation at 1500 Calico Lane in Sun Prairie.
Cox said the investigation centered around the distribution of methamphetamine.
During the execution of the warrant no one was injured.
Evidence seized during the search warrant service included methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, cocaine, digital scales and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the warrant, Brian D. Underwood, 44, of Sun Prairie, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Felony Bail Jumping.
Cox said the investigation remains active.
