The Sun Prairie Police Department has issued a statement that said an Oct. 24 Snapchat post interpreted as possibly threatening turned out to be a misunderstanding.
Lt. Ryan Cox said in a post on the SPPD's Facebook page that on Sunday, October 24th at approximately 7:15 p.m., the SPPD received information regarding a student who posted a concerning message via Snapchat.
The message indicated for students not to come to school the following day.
The post did not mention any direct threats, but due to the nature of the post, officers contacted all students involved in order to determine any potential threats.
Cox said SPPD also notified Sun Prairie Area School District staff, who immediately assisted with the investigation.
At this point in the investigation, the SPPD has determined there was a misunderstanding between parties that led to the post.
Cox said parties involved with the text have been interviewed and no threats have been identified towards any students or the school.
The SPPD has notified the Sun Prairie Area School District of the disposition of this investigation.
On Oct. 25, the SPASD issued a statement on its Facebook page indicating "schools are safe, and classes will continue as normal on Monday."
Neither SPPD nor SPASD directly notified the Sun Prairie Star about the incident, and parents reacted negatively to being informed well after the fact in posts on the SPASD's Facebook page.
The SPASD asked parents to take the opportunity to remember "how important it is to say something if you see or hear anything that may cause concern."
The SPASD also asked parents to remind students to inform administration, or any trusted adult, if they witness threats of harm or see them on any social media platform.
Individuals with information related to the incident are asked to call the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.