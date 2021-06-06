Acting on a staff recommendation, alders on June 1 approved amending the Purchase & Sale Agreement for 402 E. Main Street to increase the city’s reimbursement for environmental mitigation expenses to $100,000 and approved a corresponding budget amendment.
A memo from City Economic Development Specialist Taylor Brown recalled the competitive request for proposals (RFP) process for the redevelopment of 109-111 Vine & 402 E Main St. Last June, the city council approved a Purchase & Sale Agreement with Adam Bougie for the construction of a 15,000 sq. ft. building that will be the new home of Glass Nickel Pizza and 10 apartment units.
The Purchase & Sale Agreement for the property includes a materials management plan in the contingencies. The materials and management plan is required as the property is a closed brownfield site.
According to Brown’s memo, the city provided the site plans to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for review and the DNR now requires a vapor barrier to be installed with the construction of the building.
That requirement represents a change from the determination received from the DNR in 2019 when the city completed the Phase I & II environmental site assessments.
“This change will add significant cost to the overall project,” Brown wrote.
The estimate from Bachman Construction & TRC indicate a maximum amount of $100,000, which will be funded by a budget amendment from Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 14 fund balance.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said adding up many of the costs, he came up with costs of almost $130,000.
“We’ve already authorized $30,000,” remarked City Council President Steve Stocker during the Zoom meeting.
City Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the first resolution committed the city up to $30,000 and then the city received the vapor barrier requirement.
Kugler said the city asked for a detailed budget from Bachman Construction and TRC.
“We kind of expect the actual cost of this to be less than $100,000,” Kugler told alders, adding that the figures presented represent the worst case scenario. For example, instead of 1,000 cubic yards of soil to be remediated, the contractor said the actual amount is more like 100 cubic yards.
Alders approved the amendment with a corresponding budget amendment to allow up to $100,000 in cost reimbursement.
Council OK’s local bus service exploration
Acting on a recommendation from city staff following the May 25 Committee of the Whole-Transit Commission meeting about Bus rapid transit (BRT), alders approved a resolution directing city staff and the Sun Prairie Transit Commission to investigate and plan for local bus service implementation.
Alders voted unanimously, with one alder absent, to move forward with the planning.
A memo from Metro Transit’s General Manager, Justin Stuehrenberg outlines Madison Metro’s commitment to providing local bus service.
As early as 2022, Madison Metro could provide local off-peak bus service, which would allow the City of Sun Prairie to expand the existing Route 23 to an all-day route, if desired. Metro has also committed to provide up to three new all-day routes in the fall of 2024 in conjunction with BRT implementation.
City staff has suggested the following process:
• Develop Conceptual Routes – Summer 2021
• Local Bus Survey – Fall 2021
• BRT capital investments budgeted – Fall/Winter 2021
• Third-Party Agreement – Fall/Winter 2021
• Public/Stakeholder Engagement and Route Revisions – Winter 2021 to Winter 2022
• Public Hearing at Transit Commission on draft routes – Winter 2022
• Presentation of final routes to Sun Prairie City Council no later than mid-January 2023
• Local Bus Service operations budgeted – Fall 2023
• BRT & Local Bus Service implemented – August 2024
Throughout this process, the Sun Prairie City Council will be invited to attend public engagement meetings and be provided with regular progress reports.
Esser presents Pride Month proclamation
Mayor Paul Esser Mayor Esser presented a proclamation to the Sun Prairie City Council and the citizens of Sun Prairie recognizing the month of June as a time of supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Sun Prairie and denouncing all acts of prejudice and discrimination.
According to a release accompanying the proclamation, the City of Sun Prairie recognizes the unjust historical trials the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in the past and the ones that exist in the present.
The release states Pride Month is a month of awareness and celebration centered on the resilience that arose from the Stonewall riots occurring at the end of June in 1969 in which the queer community responded to a police raid that started at the Stonewall Inn. This location was understood as a safe haven for the city’s gay, lesbian, and transgender community.
The proclamation states that Sun Prairie understands the significance of being a safe place for all members and communities and appreciates the contributions of its diverse residents (see a copy of the actual proclamation with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Right-of-way vacation withdrawn
Acting on a recommendation from City Planner Tim Semmann, alders approved a resolution withdrawing the vacation of portions of the South Wildwood Street right-of-way (ROW) within the Plats of West Prairie Village, West Prairie Village First Addition and West Prairie Village Main Street South Addition.
In February 2020, Semmann wrote in a memo to alders, vacation of the ROW was deemed to be in the public interest and needed in association with a replat of the area as part of a General Development Plan for the Pumpkin Patch Commercial District.
On March 17, 2020 the public hearing along with action on the requested ROW vacation was postponed by the City Council. On Nov. 17, 2020, the council approved an amendment to the Pumpkin Patch GDP that granted zoning entitlements to a 173 unit multi-family development by Roers Investments, LLC.
The approved development is situated along the east side of South Wildwood Street and relies on that street to allow proper circulation and access to the development.
“Therefore,” Semmann wrote in his recommendation, “vacation of the South Wildwood Street is no longer in the public interest and staff recommends withdrawal of the proposed vacation.”
Esser admitted to being confused, but accepted the staff recommendation. So did Sun Prairie alders, who voted 7-0 to approve withdrawing the easement vacation.