After winning the sectional title against Janesville Craig, the Sun Prairie Cardinals baseball team have advanced to the WIAA State tournament, where Rob Hamilton’s team have earned the #1 seed.
The state tournament journey starts at the Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac, where the Cardinals will go up against the #8-seeded Onalaska Hilltoppers on Friday, June 25, at approximately 11:30 AM.
If the Cardinals get past the Hilltoppers they will go onto the Division 1 WIAA semifinals and finals at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, where they will play at 11:05 and (if they win again) at 6:05 PM on Thursday, July 1.
Want to tune in? The Sun Prairie Media Center has got you covered! The SPMC is planning to broadcast ALL the SPHS Cardinal Baseball WIAA state tournament games on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, which is also available on the Sun Prairie Media Center app and at tunein.com.
In addition, should the Sun Prairie Cardinals softball team reach the Division 1 Championship game on Wednesday, June 30, at UW-Green Bay, 103.5 would carry that game as well with a start time of approximately 3 PM. The SPMC is currently efforting to get the WIAA quarterfinal and semifinal softball games on Monday, June 28, covered as well.
“We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to our coverage of SPHS baseball and softball games,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “Both teams are having historically good seasons and we are thrilled to be along for the ride.”
Calling the games will be a combination of seasoned 103.5 FM sports announcers Dan Corcoran, Bill Baker, and James Wyngaard.
The SPMC would also like to thank Woodman’s for their sponsorship and their help in making the coverage possible.
The SPMC is always looking for members eager to help cover Cardinals sports or provide any other programming or production assistance. For more information, please call the SPMC at 608-837-4193 or e-mail jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.