A fire Thursday night, Sept. 30, displaced 10 people on Stonewood Crossing in the City of Sun Prairie.
According to Asst. Fire Chief Bill Sullivan, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (SPFR) responded to the 1100 block of Stonewood Crossing in the City of Sun Prairie for a multi-family apartment fire shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, Sun Prairie Engine 3 found a four-unit apartment building with heavy fire from one of the unit garages. Immediately, a box alarm was requested for additional units from neighboring communities while Engine 3 began putting water on the fire from the truck mounted deluge nozzle.
Sullivan said SPFR Engine 3 connected to a fire hydrant in front of the building and used a hose line to complete fire extinguishment.
Sun Prairie Engine 1 connected to the fire hydrant on the corner, and searched the units to confirm everyone was out of the building. City of Madison Ladder 8 checked spaces to confirm the fire had not spread through void spaces to other portions of the building.
Sun Prairie Police assisted with initial evacuation, accounting for all occupants and communicating the location of pets that needed to be removed from the apartments.
Sun Prairie EMS assisted on scene and checked over firefighter vitals and hydration in rehabilitation. Additional assistance was received from Waunakee, Deforest, Dane, and Marshall Fire Departments.
The majority of the fire was contained to the garage unit with smoke damage in the adjoining units. A total of 10 people along with approximately a dozen pets were displaced.
The building had smoke alarms which alerted occupants but did not have a fire sprinkler system.