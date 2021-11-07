The Sun Prairie City Engineer’s Office announced North Bird Street from West Main Street to Windsor Street will be detoured starting Monday, Nov. 8.
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said in a Friday, Nov. 5 release that the development at 818 W Main Street will be installing a sanitary sewer manhole in North Bird Street approximately 100 feet north of West Main Street and also a sanitary sewer lateral starting Nov. 8.
The work zone will be limited to the area just north of West Main Street and south of Strasburg Street.
The detour (see attached map) will use the same detour that was used during the concrete pavement project this summer — West Main Street to North Bristol Street east along Windsor Street. All the side streets will remain open to traffic.
Concrete pavement will be replaced at the end of next week with North Bird Street re-opening anticipated about Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Christenson said the City Engineering Department was hoping the developer could perform this work during the concrete pavement project this summer/fall, but the contractor stated there was difficulty in obtaining the materials and could not meet this schedule.