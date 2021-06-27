The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) and the City of Sun Prairie’s Park, Recreation, & Forestry (SPPRF) Department have joined forces again this summer to host two free Drive-In Movies at Angell Park:
Friday, August 6 – Toy Story 4.
Friday, August 13 - The Great Outdoors: Movie Date Night.
All Downtown Sun Prairie businesses are invited to participate by either selling food (ahead of time to deliver to Angell Park), or at the event. Retail or specialty services businesses may participate by selling items or handing out info, etc.
Both movies start at 8:15 p.m.; the business participation window is anytime from 7 – 9:30 p.m. Businesses will set up under the shelter.
Participating businesses will be added to the Event page that is hosted on the SPPRF Facebook page, shared to Downtown Sun Prairie’s event page on Facebook, and to Visit Sun Prairie’s event page.
For more information, contact Tourism and Downtown Manager Colleen Burke by phone at 608-825-1191 (office) or 608-512-9743 (cell) or by email at cburke@cityofsunprairie.com.