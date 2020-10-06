Sun Prairie native and Staff Sergeant Alex King, a fire protection journeyman with the 115th Fighter Wing’s 115th Civil Engineering Squadron, was named 2020 Airman of the Year.
To be named Outstanding Airman of the Year, recipients must consistently demonstrate outstanding leadership, job performance and superior Airman qualities — all of which developed through his experience at Sun Prairie High School.
During his time at Sun Prairie High School, King was a member of the SPHS varsity baseball team as a freshman, but played all four years on the soccer team and was named a captain his senior year.
“I had a good experience — I enjoyed my time there,” King said during a recent interview. “From my classmates, teammates and everyone I got to know, everything was just a good experience and I feel like my education was top notch that I received. It kind of prepared me for the rigors of college.”
The Airman of the Year said he learned plenty as a captain for the SPHS varsity boys soccer team.
“I was a captain the senior year so that helped prepare me for being able to kind of take on, I wouldn’t say leadership roles, but, just serve as a leader and somebody that can look to me among my peers and among the other junior enlisted airmen in my squadron and in the fire department,” King said.
When asked what he learned most from being on the soccer team, King compared it to being in the military. “I would say, taking the key aspects as a player — being coachable and knowing that when everybody works together in sync, and is following the same plan and on the same path,” King said, “that you can achieve a lot more, than everybody acting as an individual.”
King currently resides in Madison, and is part of a team responsible for protecting people, property and the environment from fires and disasters. He also serves as an Urban Search and Rescue Team member, and with the 115th Fighter Wing Honor Guard.
“Probably our biggest or most common thing we as firefighters specifically would get called in for would be like natural disasters,” King said when asked about his team’s responses. “So like tornadoes, or just strong storms, because we fall in under the civil engineering squadron, so we have the tools and the capability to clear debris.
“We have a debris clearance package that we can send throughout the state. We have technical rescue teams . . . where we receive training for a confined space rescue, high angle, low angle rope rescue, as well as like a building collapse, shoring debris clearance, a lot of that stuff,” King said. “I would say that would kind of be our most common response. We wouldn’t really get called in for plane crashes or anything like that . . .we aren’t designed to be on call like 24/7 or anything like that because they have a full time fire department there. So, when the state requests assistance, the guard can provide the capabilities that your normal kind of civilian departments may not be able to provide or may need more assistance for or more equipment and manpower to kind of help out with that stuff.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized,” the University of Wisconsin student said when the award was announced in April. He said much of the consideration for his nomination was due to his involvement outside of the Wisconsin Air National Guard. But he said he wasn’t expecting any recognition.
“I received a lot of congratulations. I don’t know, it wasn’t me personally, wasn’t something I expected . . I’m going to put my head down and just go to work,” King said. “And, I think a lot of the credit goes to my supervisors because they saw how involved I was outside of the guard and kind of put the whole package together. Yeah, it was, I’d say it was a surprise, I guess you could say is the right word.”
Other interests
King volunteered 90 hours compiling, researching and analyzing operating while under the influence (OWI) data for the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project, which aims to help establishments recognize when to stop serving alcohol to customers.
He also coordinated up to 20 volunteer efforts per year for the university’s Wisconsin Triathlon Team, and logged more than 300 hours of training to compete in the Ironman Wisconsin competition last September — something he said he hasn’t done this year because of COVID-19.
The UW-Madison Political Science Department selected him to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy Assembly, an annual conference where undergraduate students, Academy cadets, government officials and scholars discuss pressing military topics.
“To me, this was just a normal part of being a hard-working college student,” King said after the award was announced. “I didn’t expect that it could or would be compiled into an award nomination.”
—Vaughn Larson from the Wisconsin National Guard contributed to this piece
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.