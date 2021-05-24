The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on proposed improvements along State Highway 19 at the US Highway 151 interchange in Sun Prairie.
The project proposes to improve safety by reducing the frequency and severity of intersection crashes, and improve driver awareness of the intersection and traffic signals. Construction is currently scheduled for 2023.
According to WisDOT, the ramp terminal intersections are experiencing a high volume of high-speed angle crashes where one vehicle violates a red light signal, or fails to yield the right of way.
Rear-end crashes are also common, WisDOT said, but are generally less severe than angle crashes.
The following safety improvements are being proposed along WIS 19 between Lois Drive and Davison Drive:
• Replace the existing traffic signal poles located along the side of the roadway with signal heads above each lane.
According to WisDOT, overhead signals offer drivers a better visual and understanding of the lanes to aid in their safe navigation through the intersection.
A protected left turn movement will be included in the signal phasing that restricts opposing traffic from entering the intersection while left turns are being made.
• Lengthen the left turn lanes along 19 to provide more room for vehicles waiting to turn left. WisDOT said longer turn lanes will allow vehicles waiting to turn left to be removed from the path of through traffic.
The southbound 151 ramp terminal will be evaluated to determine if improvements are needed to better accommodate large truck turning movements onto Highway 19.
A virtual slide presentation (PDF format) and handout detailing the project are available to view on the project website at: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis19-us151/default.aspx.
All persons interested in the project are encouraged to view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail, or phone.
Public comments will assist WisDOT in developing a project to serve the needs of the traveling public, as well as the needs of Sun Prairie. WisDOT plans to complete its environmental review this summer, finalize roadway design plans in the fall of 2022 and begin construction in the summer of 2023.
Public input is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process. Comments received prior to July 10, 2021 will be included in the environmental document.
Questions and comments can also be directed to WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt by email at David2.Schmidt@dot.wi.gov, by phone at 608-246-3867, or by U.S. Mail to WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.