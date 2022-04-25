Wisconsin had 1.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 24, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The first part of the week provided yet more precipitation and cool temperatures, which averaged 3.5 degrees below normal for the week. The weekend, however, provided a glimpse of warm weather, and windy conditions helped to start drying out fields. Manure hauling and spring tillage continued where fields were able to support machinery.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 25 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 12 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus.
Spring tillage was reported as 8 percent complete, almost 3 weeks behind last year and 11 days behind the 5-year average.
Oats planted was reported as 8 percent complete, 18 days behind last year and 12 days behind the average.
Potato planting was reported as 13 percent complete, 1 week behind last year and 2 days behind the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 68 percent good to excellent statewide, up 7 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 41 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.