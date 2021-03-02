The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died when his vehicle crashed into Anna's Pizza, 1609 W. Main St. in the City of Sun Prairie at 6:43 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 as David F. Schneider, 58, of Sun Prairie.
The Medical Examiner's Officer said Schneider was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced a short time after arrival. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on March 2. Preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that Schneider suffered a fatal medical event prior to the crash.
The manner of death in the case is natural, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
