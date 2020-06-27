Sun Prairie Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in an early morning June 27 shooting on Vandenburg Street.
Sgt. Nolan Pickar of the Sun Prairie Police Department said on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at approximately 12:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired.
Pickar said officers later located shell casings at the intersection of Vandenburg Street and North Pine Street.
No injuries were reported.
Pickar said it appears the incident stemmed from a road rage incident and that it was targeted. Suspects left the area prior to police arrival.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously to the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
