The annual Sun Prairie Education Foundation Keys Fundraising Event held at The Loft 132 on Sunday, Aug. 29 raised more than $40,000 to benefit extraordinary educational opportunities for Sun Prairie Area School District students.
Formerly known as the Keys to the Future annual fundraiser, the Keys Event, as it has become known in the community, featured Salvatore’s menu items, a live auction, a raffle where participants received keys to unlock one of three treasure chests containing prizes, and honors for current SPEF board member Ollie Berge and former SPEF board member Chet Bradley.
The success of the event was due in a large part to various community sponsors:
Platinum – Bank of Sun Prairie;
Gold – Findorff, Hallman Lindsey and Harms Insurance;
Bronze – Diesel Truck Driving, Elite Embroidery, MBE CPA’s, Sun Prairie Utilities, West Prairie Dental, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors, Weisensel Electric, Continental and Culver’s. In addition to its donation, Bank of Sun Prairie’s employees provided help with the key sales and other activities at the event.
The Sun Prairie Education Foundation was established to provide grants to enhance the educational experience with extraordinary activities not funded by the Sun Prairie Area School District. The organization’s trustees are all volunteers involved with the community. The SPEF’s semi-annual grant cycle is now open for all educators, students and others in the Sun Prairie Area School District to submit grant requests to the SPEF for consideration. Grant request forms and guidelines can be found on the website at www.sunprairieeducationfoundation.org. The minimum goal of the SPEF is to provide more than $50,000 per year in the form of grants. To date, the SPEF has provided $600,000 in grants to enhance educational experiences in the SPASD.