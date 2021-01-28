Gov. Tony Evers announced Jan. 28 that he is seeking applicants for Dane County Sheriff. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Sheriff David J. Mahoney’s resignation, effective May 8, 2021.
The new sheriff will complete a term ending January 2, 2023.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.
Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.
