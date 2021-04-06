The City of Sun Prairie recently provided an update about the start of the Miller Street and Trapp Street reconstruction projects.
The city has awarded S&L Underground, Inc. from Lodi the contract for the reconstruction of Miller Street and Trapp Street. S&L Underground plans to begin work on Miller and Trapp Streets on May 26.
Many Miler and Trapp street residents have asked if the contractor would perform additional work such as concrete work or tree removals, but unfortunately, the contractor is not interested in any additional concrete work. However, they may be willing to provide quotes for additional tree removals.
Miller and Trapp street residents who are interested in additional tree removals other than what the city will be removing as part of the contract, please let City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson know and the contractor will contact you.
Residents should also let Christenson know the best way for the contractor to contact them and he will pass it on to the contractor.
Any additional private work will be between you and the contractor; the City of Sun Prairie will not be involved in any way.
Questions? Contact City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com
