A little more than a year into her tenure, Amy Skicki is leaving the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce as its executive director.
She announced her resignation in an email to Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce members during the afternoon of April 20.
"It is with an abundance of mixed emotions that I am announcing my resignation as Executive Director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce," Skicki wrote.
"I can’t believe I just typed those words, just 35 days ago the thought of leaving this job, or Wisconsin, had never crossed my mind, I was certain I would be here for many years to come," Skicki added. "However, I have the opportunity to move to Texas to live near my sister for the first time since 1997 before we both joined the Army. She and her husband have four children between them, aged 9-18, and I want to be a part of their everyday lives."
Skicki will depart to join The Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership, or BayTran, whose mission is to enhance regional mobility by advocating for improved infrastructure and air quality, reduce traffic congestion, and to cultivate relationships with communities, business leaders, and elected/appointed officials that result in positive transportation solutions for a tri-county region.
Skicki will start part-time remotely on May 3 and depart Sun Prairie on or around May 26.
"It is my intention, with the board’s blessing, to remain on in part-time capacity, at least until I leave the area, to ensure a smooth transition with my departure," Skicki said.
The board of directors announced Skicki as the executive director in March of 2020.
Skicki joined the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce after coming from Hiebing, a world-class marketing advertising agency based in Madison, but previously, she had 12-year career as assistant general manager of Prairie Athletic Club.
As a sergeant in the U.S. Army, Skicki served seven years in organizational training and aviation inventory control. She is a former director of Shelter from the Storm Ministries and Tellurian UCAN and is currently a committee member of Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Sun Prairie.
Skicki replaced Ann Smith, who resigned in January 2020 to join a Madison-based firm that provides professional administrative support to non-profit organizations.
"Thank you again for allowing me the opportunity to serve as the Executive Director of YOUR Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce," Skicki concluded. "It is going to be tough to walk away from this wonderful town, all of my friends and the incredible memories I made the past 15 years in this lovely community."
