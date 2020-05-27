The City of Sun Prairie’s Open Book process — by which property owning residents meet with the city’s contracted assessor to examine their property tax assessment and discuss how the city arrived at the assessed value — will be held from June 22-July 10, 2020.
Notices of change in value will be mailed to real estate owning residents in the City of Sun Prairie on June 15, 2020.
Because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the following changes will apply to Open Book meetings:
• All meetings must be scheduled before-hand; and
• Meetings will either be virtual or via phone.
In the case that meetings must be held in person at the request of the resident, the following measures will be taken to limit the spread of COVID-19:
• Mask and gloves will be encouraged for residents and always worn by staff;
• Six-foot social distancing will be maintained in a space provided by the staff; and
• Portable plexiglass shields will be present between resident and staff.
“We’re reevaluating the way we do everything here at the city and that includes critical meetings with residents like Open Book. These measures will increase accessibility, safety and efficiency for our team and for Sun Prairie residents,” said Director of Administration for the City of Sun Prairie, Connie DeKemper.
While all residents who have access to phone or internet are encouraged to engage in the Open Book process digitally or by phone, the city is working diligently to clean all surfaces and areas prior to residents being invited residents back into city buildings.
For more information about the City of Sun Prairie’s Assessing deadlines, go online to https://cityofsunprairie.com/166/Assessing-Dates-Deadlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.