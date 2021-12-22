Milk production in Wisconsin during November 2021 totaled 2.56 billion pounds, up 2 percent from the previous November according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Milk Production report produced with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The average number of milk cows during November, at 1.28 million head, was unchanged from last month but up 18,000 from November 2020.
Monthly production per cow averaged 2,000 pounds, up 15 pounds from last November.
U.S. milk production down
Milk production in the 24 major States during November totaled 17.3 billion pounds, down 0.1 percent from November 2020. October revised production, at 17.8 billion pounds, was up 0.4 percent from October 2020. The October revision represented an increase of 110 million pounds or 0.6 percent from last month's preliminary production estimate.
Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,941 pounds for November, 3 pounds above November 2020.
The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.89 million head, 24,000 head less than November 2020, and 8,000 head less than October 2021.
Milk production in the United States during November totaled 18.0 billion pounds, down 0.4 percent from November 2020.
Production per cow in the United States averaged 1,922 pounds for November, 3 pounds above November 2020.
The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.39 million head, 47,000 head less than November 2020, and 10,000 head less than October 2021.