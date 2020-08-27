The Sun Prairie Police Department and Sun Prairie Utilities are warning city residents about a solar company currently soliciting solar projects in the city.
Police investigated a solicitor complaint lodged Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. near the intersection Willow Brook Trail and Carriage Drive on Sun Prairie’s east side.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber said the person claiming to be a representative of Ever Light Solar is canvassing the area and using Sun Prairie Utilities as an affiliation — a claim Sun Prairie Utilities has already refuted on its Facebook page.
“It has been brought to our attention that a solar PV installer is going door to door in Sun Prairie indicating that they are "partners" with Sun Prairie Utilities. We do work with multiple solar installers to ensure the necessary paperwork and code requirements are met for each solar project, but we do NOT partner with or endorse any specific solar installer,” an Aug. 26 post from SPU on its Facebook page.
“Ask to see their city permit for going door to door in Sun Prairie. If they can’t provide that permit please be leery of doing business with that company,” the post continued. “Based on Sun Prairie Utilities' historical and likely stable future energy prices, savings claims are inflated to make the solar projects appear more attractive than what will be the actual results. If you are considering solar for your home please be sure to get multiple quotes because prices can vary greatly between installers.”
The Facebook post from SPU also directs individuals interested in solar to their website to further investigate solar energy and any potential savings.
"This same company has visited us numerous times," posted Kyle Pape on the SPU Facebook page. "They dropped in Friday at 6 p.m. and wouldn’t take no for an answer. They insisted on setting up an in-person meeting (in the middle of a pandemic!) and I had to forcefully ask them to leave my property. Do NOT trust this company! Even if they have a good product, horrible sales tactics."
Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Wisconsin recommends the following advice on how to handle door-to-door solicitors:
• Ask for identification. A reputable seller will provide you with all the information you request, including ID, a municipal solicitor's permit and a business card. Pay close attention to the vehicle they are driving. Is there signage? Is the license plate local? Write this information down.
• Verify the individual and the company. If you are interested in a product or service, get everything in writing including price, contract duration and all other terms and conditions as well as the company’s business address, phone, and owner’s name.
Tell the salesperson you will check it out and get back to him or her. Then research the company yourself and contact them directly to verify the salesperson is an employee.
Check out free BBB Business Reviews at bbb.org.
• Inquire about licensing. Sun Prairie requires door-to-door salespeople to have a license. Ask to see it.
• Read the contract closely. Get all promises in writing and make sure you understand all the terms and conditions before signing on the dotted line. Never pay with cash.
• Don’t be pressured. Always take time to think about the offer and comparison shop.
• Do the math. Make sure you have an idea of what the average subscription costs for any magazine that interests you. Most magazines have detachable postcards inside with some of the lowest rates available.
• Know your rights. The Federal Trade Commission’s Three-Day Cooling-Off Rule gives the customer three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made at their home or at a location that is not the seller’s permanent place of business.
Along with a receipt, salespeople should also include a completed cancellation form that customers can send to the company to cancel the agreement. By law, the company must give customers a refund within 10 days of receiving the cancellation notice.
If you have a complaint against a door-to-door solicitor, file a complaint with BBB at bbb.org as well as with the SPPD. Report scams and fraud to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.