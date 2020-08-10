The Sun Prairie Police Department on Aug. 10 announced a new program offering Sun Prairie residents a voice in their police department.
The Police Chief’s Community Advisory Board will provide a collaborative forum for police-community interaction to address safety and related issues in order to enhance the quality of life.
The board will serve as a valuable resource for Police Chief Mike Steffes in the development of community policing concepts and programs, the formation of strategies, and to increase awareness and communications of the SPPD. This board will reinforce partnership with residents regarding law enforcement practices within the city and will be comprised of a diverse cross-section of community members. The creativity and experiences of all members will drive the board and reflect the community views that will serve as catalysts for the integration of their viewpoints into SPPD planning and strategies.
The rotating membership of the board will consist of several volunteer citizens from throughout the community who represent a range of interests and experiences. Adult members will serve a renewable three-year term, and high school student members will serve a maximum of two one year terms. Effort will be made to select members from diverse backgrounds, including business, education, non-profits, public relations, faith community, government, and more.
Each member will attend an orientation presented by the SPPD to familiarize the member with the operation of city government, the SPPD, and the rules and operating procedures of the board. Each member will be encouraged to complete the SPPD Citizen Police Academy and be able to participate in a ride-along with a Sun Prairie Police Officer.
Members of the board are not city employees and serve in a voluntary capacity and won’t receive monetary compensation or any other benefits from the city.
Interested individuals should contact Michelle Garrison at 608-825-1149 – mgarrison@cityofsunprairie.com with questions or if they are interested in applying to be a task force member.
