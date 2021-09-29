Last week, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Dane County will award $1,510,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, in conjunction with Northpointe Development II Corporation and DreamLane Real Estate Group, for Prairie Creek Senior Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1050 E Main St, Sun Prairie.
There’s only one problem: The development has not even officially been proposed.
City of Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler said, when contacted last week, that the developer has talked to city staff a few times about this proposal, but they have not yet submitted an application to the city. And, nothing has been brought to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, Kugler confirmed.
Parisi announced the project will consist of 75 units: 33 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom town homes.
“The project will be entirely affordable,” Parisi added in a press release, with five units affordable to households at 30%, 25 units affordable at 50%, 20 units affordable at 60%, and 25 units affordable at 80% county median income (CMI). A total of 61 units will be targeted to seniors, and 14 units will be targeted to families.
Five units will be targeted to individuals and households on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list. The project also anticipated submitting a 4% tax credit application to WHEDA this month, according to Parisi.
When contacted for comment last week, a Habitat of Humanity Dane County spokesperson said the grant was for Prairie Creek senior apartment and town homes, a senior housing project in Town Hall Crossing — located on the far east side of the city — and won’t be finalized until the October county board meeting.
The Habitat spokesperson said the grant needs both the county board’s finance and health & human services committees’ approvals and if so, will be on the October board agenda for final approval.
According to the announcement, the projects will receive dollars from the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund, pending approval from the Dane County Board.
The funding will be used to create 465 new affordable housing units, including 189 units in the City of Madison, and 276 units in the communities of DeForest, Monona, Oregon, and Sun Prairie.
The county executive said Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund was originally created in the 2015 budget and establishes a source of funding to assist in the creation of affordable housing in Dane County.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded challenges to develop affordable housing, but Dane County is committed to being part of the solution,” said Parisi in the Sept. 23 announcement.
“By partnering together and creating more affordable housing in our community, we can increase opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents,” Parisi added in the prepared announcement. “We are excited to invest in these projects through the Affordable Housing Development Fund and form partnerships that bring more affordable housing to the Dane County community.”
The Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund has committed $25,707,792 to affordable housing projects since its inception, including the 2021 award recommendations, with 43% of funds going to projects inside of Madison, and 57% to projects outside Madison. Total units projected to be created are 2,038, with 1,837 (90.1%) of those units being affordable.
According to Parisi, Dane County used an application process to review eligible projects. Previously, county awards were made to city projects either already officially proposed or partially in the city’s official review process. A resolution to approve the allocation of Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund was introduced to the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 23.