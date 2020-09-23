The Sun Prairie Police Department will offer a virtual Citizens Academy for 2020.
The 2020 Virtual Citizens Academy will be 12 different sessions that will air on Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to no later than 8:30pm. These sessions will be aired on KSUN, and also live on the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page, allowing members of the community to chat questions in real time as the sessions are being aired on Facebook. Each one of these 12 sessions will also be available on demand on the Sun Prairie Media Center’s website (www.sunprairiemediacenter.com).
The academy runs Wednesday Sept. 30- Wednesday. Dec. 16. The scheduled sessions are as follows:
Session 1: Introduction/District Policing – Sept. 30.
Session 2: District Liaison Program/School Resource Officer Program – Oct. 7.
Session 3: Mental Health Response Team/Chaplain Program – Oct. 14.
Session 4: Active Threats/Use of Force – Oct. 21.
Session 5: Operating While Intoxicated Enforcement/Traffic Stops – Oct. 28.
Session 6: Emergency Vehicle Operations – Nov. 4.
Session 7: Drug Investigations/Drug Enforcement – Nov. 11.
Session 8: Violent Crimes/Crime Prevention – Nov. 18.
Building Searches/Tactical Considerations – Nov. 25.
Session 10: Detective Bureau/Dispatch Center – Dec. 2.
Session 11: Firearms Range – Dec. 9.
Session 12: Community Outreach/Conclusion – Dec. 16.
Ways to Access KSUN
- Charter channel 983
- TDS channels 13 in SD and 1013 in HD
- Download the KSUN app for Roku and Apple TV (you can search Sun Prairie or KSUN to find it)
- Sun Prairie Media Center app for your smartphone or tablet (search Sun Prairie Media Center in the App Store or on Google Play)
- Online at sunprairiemediacenter.com
