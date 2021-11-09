Sunshine Place plans to build 25 apartments for very low-income city residents on West Main Street if it can get $15 million from the federal government.
The Sun Prairie non-profit will partner with Tellurian to develop a $16.8 project at 1632 West Main St.—the current Sunshine Supper building— and the 1610 W. Main St.—the former Gates Enterprise building. Sunshine Place will use the development’s lower level for programming and offices for service partners with apartments on the upper level.
Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht said the project focus while very low-income housing and providing mental health services.
“Those are the two challenges that are exacerbated by the pandemic,” Maastricht said.
Tellurian, a Madison-based non-profit, has provided support, treatment and shelter for people with mental health problems and substance abuse for more than 50 years.
Alders last week OK’d Sunshine Place on moving forward with the Neighborhood Investment Fund application, with the city applying and serving as a pass-through for the federal funds.
The federal funds are earmarked to help people hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is allotted up to $15 million of the $200 million Wisconsin distribution.
The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by the Department of Administration.
Grants award announcements are expected in December 2021.
Maastricht acknowledged that getting the federal funding is an “extremely competitive” but the Sunshine Place project has a good chance because it meets all the criteria by offering services and housing for people who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
The Sunshine Place project could break ground next year and be completed by December 2024. If Sunshine Place doesn’t get the full $15 million requested the project scale will be discussed, Maastricht said.
Sunshine Supper and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry have seen an increase in people needing food in the pandemic. Sunshine Place also offers rental and utility assistance, clothing and partners with other organizations to get resources to area residents.