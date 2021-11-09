Dawn Gartzke, Brenda Frasser, Kayla Stroud-DuSavage and — coming soon — Korlia Yang, are all in business together.
Well, not really.
To clarify: All four of them are located in a space called Hair & Massage at 530 W. Main St., Suite 5, but they are all independent businesses.
For example, Gartzke’s business is Hair by Dawn. Frasser, Dawn’s sister, has a business called Brenda Frasser LMT, while Stroud-DuSavage has a business called Specific Health Massage Therapy. Yang, who is in the process of becoming licensed through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Protective Services, has a business called Glow Up.
“We have completely remodeled this space and spent one month from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 for the remodel — which was close but we did it,” Frasser said recently.
Gartzke has been a hairstylist in the Watertown area for more than 34 years and recently relocated to Sun Prairie.
“We offer hair colors, highlights, facial waxing, styling, men’s cuts, kids cuts, and wedding styles,” Gartzke said about the range of cosmetology services offered. “No nails.”
Frasser is a massage therapist coming from a variety of employment establishments, including chiropractic.
“I’m a certified prenatal massage therapist and also craniosacral,” Frasser said.
“A lot of clients have headaches — that kind of interests me — and I suffered from them myself. That’s a very light touch massage. And it’s effective for chronic pain and all kinds of disorders. I also do therapeutic which is effective — we both used to work in a chiropractic clinic on a lot of clients that have joint replacements and chronic pain and back issues and, you know, pretty, pretty intense conditions.”
Does Frasser see a lot of demand for pre-natal massage?
“Yes and no,” Frasser said. “There’s a lot of health issues that come along with being pregnant — a lot of pains and aches, carpal tunnel, back issues and hip issues.”
Frasser is also experienced with challenging health conditions, lymphatic drain and neuromuscular therapy and enjoys pain relief, therapeutic and relaxation massage.
Stroud-DuSavage, a massage therapist for more than eight years, has a unique specialty.
“I do a lot of deep tissue, therapeutic, sports-based [massage] and then I have a side interest in geriatric hospice-based massage as well, with emphasis on Alzheimer’s and dementia patients too,” Stroud-DuSavage said. “I do a lot of volunteer work and education through [the Alzheimer’s Association]. And I also work in hospice doing hospice massage so and I’ve had family members affected that way. I’ve always found it interesting . . . how massage and that condition or disease correlate together.”
Stroud-DuSavage also has certified training in deep tissue, rehabilitation work, and cupping, and enjoys providing pain relief, therapeutic and rehabilitative massages.
The room where Stroud-DuSavage and Frasser perform their massages is like an urban retreat — soundproof from the outside world, the single bed room includes aromatherapy and soothing sounds.
Gartzke, Stroud-DuSavage and Frasser are instructors at Madison College, while Yang is a recent Madison College cosmetology graduate who Gartzke plans to mentor and assist in order to build her clientele.
“It had been a dream for me to become a professional hairstylist for many years,” Yang said by email.
“Nothing makes me feel better than making people feel beautiful! It makes my passion grow more with each client. My mission is to provide excellent customer service while helping you achieve your Glow Up!” she said, adding that once she starts on Dec. 1, she will provide all sorts of hair services such as haircuts, coloring, and blonding.
“We are very proud of this establishment and eager to support the community of Sun Prairie in any way that we can,” Frasser said.
Even though all four are independent, they do a lot of cross-referrals once clients know more about the services offered in the same location.
“Actually, in opening this, I was wondering if my clients are going to follow us from our other places and I don’t see any dip in it. Maybe in the first couple of weeks, but we also cross refer our clients so a lot of our hair people here are getting massages now,” Frasser said.
“They see they can come in and ‘hey, I’m going to have a haircut and a massage’ or you know, whatever treatment Dawn’s doing over there,” Frasser said, referring to client cross-referrals.
“They might wonder what’s going on over here and they see the sign that says ‘Relax’, and what’s that about?” Frasser said. “And vice versa — when we have them check out, they see [hairstyling] right when they come in for us . . . and then they’re very interested in [that].”