City eyes plan for BRT service by 2024

Metro Transit has committed buses to expand Sun Prairie commuter routes as early as next year and launch Bus Rapid Transit by 2024, if the city moves ahead on the plan.
The BRT electric bus service boasts more frequent service, fewer stops and quicker rides from Sun Prairie’s Park and Ride to Madison. A proposal to expand the local route is also on the table.
Draft bus routes could be ready for public review this fall, with surveys and public meetings to follow over the next two years.
The city wants feedback from residents, business owners, the school district, and others that rely on public transportation, according to City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr.
“We would really try to touch every corner of the community and engage everyone,” Gritzmacher said.
Alders and local bus advocates say BRT and an expanded local route would boost economic development, close up public transportation gaps in the city, and lure residents, employers and employees to the city.
Mayor Paul Esser, a BRT advocate, said the service is essential for the future growth and success of Sun Prairie.
Committee of the Whole members voted Tuesday May 25 to move ahead with contract negotiations with Metro Transit and the Federal Transit Administration. The city would be eligible for 65 percent funding of capital expenditures. City officials said costs are being negotiated.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie supports BRT and local route expansion, citing benefits for Sun Prairie residents who don’t drive or have a car.
The Transit Commission recommended that the BRT plan with Madison Metro move forward. Commissioner Melody Riedel, who is Colonial Club’s Director of Operations and Service, said BRT would provide better and cheaper public transit options for seniors and people with disabilities.
Madison Metro would need the city to help purchase BRT electric buses and install an electric charging station and restrooms at the Sun Prairie Park and Ride located at 2751 O’Keeffe Ave.
Metro Transit started bus service to Sun Prairie in fall 2019. The city also operates a shared-ride taxi service.
Wisconsin’s Safer at Home COVID-19 emergency order last spring cut city public transportation ridership as businesses and schools shut down, and employees and residents were encouraged to stay home.
Metro Transit’s Sun Prairie commuter bus service kept going during the pandemic even as other Madison routes were cut. The service was free but COVID-19 restricted passengers to 15 per bus and trips were way down. Those restrictions have since lifted as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccination rates are up.
Gritzmacher said Route 23 ridership was doing well but has dropped since the pandemic, with some employees still working remotely, state buildings shut down, and events/activities canceled.
The pandemic interrupted a two-year data-gathering period the city needed to gauge the route’s success, Gritzmacher said.
Metro Transit officials expect ridership to recover from the pandemic.
“There may be people working from home but there will be many, many more moving in, so that will outweighed by growth in the community,” said Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg at the May 25 virtual Committee of the Whole meeting.