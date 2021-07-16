Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) officers will take to the sky next week to monitor traffic on state highways in four counties, including Dane County.
WSP’s Aerial Support Unit is scheduled to conduct aerial speed enforcement in Pierce, Kenosha, Portage and Dane counties next week. Weather permitting, the pilots plan to patrol:
Monday, July 19 -- WIS 35 in Pierce County and I-41/94 in Kenosha County.
Thursday, July 22 -- I-39 in Portage County and I-39/90 in Dane County.
The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
Aerial speed enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.