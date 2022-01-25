“The human foot is a masterpiece of engineering and a work of art.”
Leonardo da Vinci’s quote hangs in the newly-opened The Good Feet Store in the Prairie Lakes Shop.
People in pain, those who work on their feet all day, and athletes who train hard, may not see their feet as a masterpiece, but more of a pain.
But Good Feet-Sun Prairie owner Arnold Pereria said that doesn’t have to be the case.
“Nine out of 10 people who come through our door can be helped with arch supports,” Pereria said.
Supporting the four arches of the foot can benefit the whole body, Pereria said.
The nationwide Good Feet Store company started in 1992 with a mission to help people enjoy their life. The Good Feet three-step arch support system places the foot in the ideal spot and aligns the body from feet up to help relieve pain, discomfort and joint pressure.
“And with better body alignment you will feel it in the feet, knees and back,” Pereria said.
Kevin “Woody” Wooden, a consultant at the Sun Prairie store, welcomes customers try out the system for free. He will instruct you to step on a specially designed platform that will leave a blue imprint of your foot.
He will them gather information on your foot problems, your lifestyle and activity level, and more.
Heading back to his back office, Wooden will reappear with three insoles, from the more than 300 models, that will support and “train” your feet for better alignment.
The Strengthener, the “workout” for your foot, is designed to strengthen the muscles, tendons and ligaments into improved foot alignment.
The Maintainer is used to prevent the foot from falling out of alignment.
Then there’s the Relaxer, which allows your feet to take a break from the other insoles, according to Wooden.
Customers go home with a” training” schedule that tells them when to switch between the three arch supports for optimal alignment progress. After five weeks, a client’s goal is to wear the strengthener 8-12 hours a day.
“I tell people this is a marathon, not a sprint,” Wooden said.
Pereria has been in the orthotics business for the majority of his life. When he immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands he found the industry was relatively unknown at the time.
“It was something that people didn’t understand and it is still relatively new,” says Pereria, who owns 21 The Good Feet Store locations across the United States.
Pereria said the mass-produced Dr. Scholl’s introduced arch supports to Americans, but that The Good Feet Store takes up it to the top level with experts who fit and instruct customers on how to train their feet.
Customers often are confused when they walk through the front door and don’t see one shoe in sight. Wooden says it’s not a shoe store, it’s a feet store.
“People come in and they blame their shoes, the floor, about everything else but don’t understand that their foot problems can be fixed by supporting their arches,” Wooden said.
Customers often tell him they wished that they had come in sooner.
While arch supports may bring to mind a person of a certain age, Pereria said customers range from kids to octogenarians, from athletes to seniors, and those who spend all day either working or living on their feet.
“People who make a living on their feet can benefit from arch supports,” Pereria said.
Other customers want to get into shape.
“People are focusing on their health because they realize with the COVID-19 virus they need to take care of themselves,” Pereria added. “And people aren’t going to exercise and be active if their feet hurt them when they walk and run.”
Arch support systems range between $100-$429 and Pereria says insurance can reimburse purchases.
It’s an investment but Pereria said it’s worth it to people who deal with chronic pain and other issues that can be linked to foot alignment.
“We have people who come into the store and are tired of living with pain and discomfort. They try the arch supports and they feel good and wished they had come in sooner,” Pereria said. “They are really amazing products.”
The Good Feet Store is located at 2804 Prairie Lakes Drive Suite 105, Sun Prairie, WI 53590; phone (608) 453-4148. Appointments can be scheduled at acuityscheduling.com