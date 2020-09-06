The renovation of the Angell Street parking lot proved expensive for Sun Prairie alders who on Sept. 1 approved $666,262.47 in items related to the new parking lot, including the construction bid for the lot and utility relocation from Frontier Communications.
The plan for the parking lot calls for all utility lines to be buried.
Director of Public Works Adam Schleicher said the city has been coordinating with Sun Prairie Utilities, Frontier Communications, TDS and Charter Communications to bury the lines. Frontier prepared an estimate in the amount of $53,503.72 to complete the undergrounding of their lines in coordination with the other utilities and requires an advanced payment before relocation work begins.
Staff Engineer Clint Christenson wrote in a memo to the council that on Thursday, Aug. 13, bids were opened for the Sun Prairie parking lot and Angell Street Construction Project. Six contractors submitted proposals, with bids ranging from $578,149.95 to $723,968.41 for the base bids and $612,758.75 to $760,971.61 with the concrete pavers and geogrid alternate bids.
Christenson wrote that the low responsive bidder was determined to be Corex Excavation & Construction, Inc. from Sun Prairie. The low responsive bidder was determined to be Corex Excavation and Construction, Inc. The award will be for $612,758.75 which includes the alternate bid consisting of the concrete pavers and geo-grid.
The work will reconfigure parking between Church and Columbus streets just north of the 200 block of East Main Street, relocate Angell Street to the north portion of the property, demolish the former J&LGarage property on Columbus Street, and provide for public and Bank of Sun Prairie employee parking.
Alders approved both items as part of the council’s consent agenda during the Sept. 1 meeting.
Suffrage proclamation presented by mayor
Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. The proclamation marks 100 years as of Aug. 26, 2020 for the women’s right to vote. It notes Wisconsin-born Carrie Chapman met personally with President Woodrow Wilson to secure his support for suffrage “by highlighting women’s mighty, nation-shaping contributions and our local beloved namesake Lafollette after which many institutions of political integrity are named was further iconized by the contribution of first Lady Lafollette in the national fight for women’s suffrage.”
The Sun Prairie Star previously highlighted the proclamation in a separate story posted first online at sunprairiestar.com, then in the print edition.
Updated offer to purchase OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from city staff, alders approved an updated offer from Sun Prairie Partners to purchase the Schneider Property.
The property, located west of Thompson Road on the city’s far west side, is the site of the proposed Pumpkin Patch Retail Development to include a Meijer store, a Meijer convenience and gas station, with other retailer space available.
A memo to alders from City Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said the current offer to purchase is the same as the expired offer in terms of the offered purchase price, the land to be acquired, and the cost share in public improvements.
“All other contingencies are being waived, and is looking to close in the next 45 days,” the memo reads. “It is likely that some additional changes will be made to this document, but the primary terms of the deal should remain in place.”
Alders voted unanimously to OK the updated purchase offer.
Polling places combined
Affirming action taken at the council’s last meeting, alders approved a resolution combining all eight polling locations into one polling place at Sun Prairie High School for the Nov. 3 presidential election. More information about in-person absentee balloting, the need for more poll workers and how voting will be handled at Sun Prairie High School will be in the Sun Prairie Star in the weeks leading up to the election.
Workplace violence policy changed; ordinance coming soon
Acting on a recommendation from the city’s Personnel Committee, alders approved an update to the City of Sun Prairie’s Employee Workplace Violence policy. A memo to alders from City Attorney Mark Leonard said his department undertook an extensive recodification of the city’s Workplace Violence Policy.
“After review, policy changes have been suggested that hopefully create a more readable and understandable policy that will facilitate both compliance and enforcement,” Leonard wrote in the memo. “These changes most notably forbid employees from carrying firearms both openly and concealed in City Buildings.” Changes only apply to non-law enforcement personnel.
At Leonard’s suggestion, District 4 Alder Al Guyant asked Leonard to draft an ordinance forbidding the carrying of firearms in all city buildings by the public.
Leonard said other cities have also adopted similar ordinances. “It seemed to be an appropriate thing for our community,” he told alders during the Zoom meeting, which was broadcast live on KSUN and online at ksun.tv.
