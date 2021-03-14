Twenty-four percent of Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) staff have used the new SPASD-City of Sun Prairie Employee Clinic within the first six months, saving the district $109,282 in claims cost avoidance, but specifically the SPASD $16,351 in reduced physical exam and flu vaccine fees.
That’s according to a report presented to the Sun Prairie Area School District during the Monday, March 8, Sun Prairie School Board meeting. That’s also when City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer thanked and congratulated the SPASD for the success of the clinic for both the city and the district.
As a result of the new clinic, the SPASD had its rate insurance cap extended to 2024.
Although he did not want to take credit for it, Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder was credited as being the originator of the idea and working with the city to become an employer of choice, according to Assistant Superintendent Janet Rosseter and Al Jaeger, who helped to develop the clinic as an alternative to higher district health insurance premiums.
But there are more interesting figures in the report presented to the board (and in the PDF with the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com), including:
• SPASD staffers (88%) who used the clinic rated it an A-minus experience.
• The 24% of staffers who visited the clinic in the first six months is in line with benchmark projections of 60% utilization by the end of the third clinic year.
• 84% of employees who visited the clinic are connected to MyChart, the SSM-Dean electronic medical records software that tracks patient health data.
• Flu vaccine savings alone totaled $7,665.
• The top three reasons for clinic visits included immunizations, a pre-employment exam or a general adult exam, with the top referrals being physical therapy, dermatology. mammography screening, digestive health and sports medicine.
• 100% of survey respondents rated their visit to the clinic “very good.”
“The data point that is hard to measure is health claim cost avoidance because it is hard to monetize what did not happen because health issues were caught early,” wrote Chris Sadler, SPASD Director of Human Resources, in his report to the board. “However, over multiple future years, both organizations should indirectly see that metric reflected through total claims cost.”
The SPASD financial obligation for the wellness clinic in 2020 and 2021 is $28,233 per month (80% of the total cost). The remaining 20% covered by the City of Sun Prairie. The cost includes staffing the clinic, information technology hardware, clinic space, office consumables, and administrative costs.
“We appreciate the opportunity to come and visit with you,” Oppenheimer said, attending via Zoom with Director of Human Resources Brenda Sukenik to celebrate the success of the clinic.
Although some clinic utilization has dropped since the flu shot was administered last year, Oppenheimer said he hopes both the city and the school district will benefit from having healthier workforces.
Other communities have also contacted the City of Sun Prairie to learn how to partner on a clinic of their own, Oppenheimer said.
“It really is exciting to be a part of,” Oppenheimer said, thanking Schroeder. “We are glad to be a part of it.”
The board president deflected the adulation, instead preferring to bestow thanks on the district staff who helped to put the clinic together in record time.
“The fact that we’re doing this collaboratively, I hope it’s the first, but not the last, way we can collaborate together,” Schroeder said, adding that the teamwork, decision making and collaboration “were amazing” to see.
Schroeder said he plans to send Mayor Paul Esser an email thanking the city for its participation and for its assistance in launching the clinic to make SPASD an employer of choice in Dane County.
Before he left the Zoom meeting, Oppenheimer also thanked the school district for the use of Sun Prairie High School to host elections in 2020.
Admitting that it seems like a long time ago, Oppenheimer added, “That was another area where we partnered together in order for the democratic process to play out.”
In his report, Sadler said representatives from SPASD and the City of Sun Prairie meet monthly with SSM to discuss utilization data and to discuss ways to improve the ability to engage employees to utilize the clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.