Dane County boasts a vaccine rate of 70% but health experts warn of new reckoning as the COVID-19 delta variant gains its hold on Wisconsin’s unvaccinated residents.
In Sun Prairie, the county’s second largest city, clinics are popping up to get people age 12 and up vaccinated.
Marie Luna, a Mobile Vaccine Lead at the July 27 COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Sun Prairie Public Library said Sun Prairie residents coming to get vaccinated have a “Git ‘Er Done” attitude.
“People are eager to go to weddings, parties and other events and want the freedom to go places and do things,” Luna said. “That’s what I’m hearing from people.”
Luna said that numbers at Sun Prairie COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been high, with more than 80 people vaccinated at the Elements apartments clinic in spring, and just as many showed up in June.
Luna says at least 30 people get vaccinated each time a clinic is held at the Sun Prairie Public Library. People get a choice between Moderna, Pfizer and the J&J/Janssen shot.
Sassy Cow Creamery, one of the more unique vaccination sites, had a handful of people get a shot at a July clinic.
The most frequent question clinic goer have is “what vaccine is better” but Luna said that depends on the person who is getting the vaccines and their circumstances.
Others are afraid of the needle or possible side effects. Luna said people are given as much information as they need to make a decision.
With schools and colleges starting up soon, Luna encourages kids, teens and young adults over 12 to get vaccinated soon.
The University of Wisconsin has not mandated vaccines but does require weekly COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated students. Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have taken the power away from university officials to set masks and COVID-19 vaccination policies with a Republican-controlled legislative committee having the final say.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Aug. 9 data shows 69.1% of City of Sun Prairie residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which compares to 77.8 % in Town of Burke, 71.5 % in Town of Bristol and 72.59 % in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Madison and Dane County Public Health recommends that people get vaccinated and wear masks indoors and outdoors in a crowded setting, regardless of vaccination status.
The Centers for Disease Control rated Dane County at a high level of community transmission.