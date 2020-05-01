The Sun Prairie Fire Department is still investigating the cause of an April 30th fire on O'Keeffe Avenue that resulted in one person being treated for smoke inhalation.
Sun Prairie Fire Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said on April 30th, Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the 1000 block of O’Keeffe Avenue for an occupant reporting an odor of smoke and active fire alarm system.
Upon arrival, Sun Prairie Police Department officers confirmed the evacuation of adjacent sections of the building while Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue investigated the source of the smoke. A fire was found inside an apartment unit that had been extinguished by a single fire sprinkler. Sullivan said firefighters confirmed the fire had not spread and removed smoke from the apartment.
Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service paramedics transported one resident to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Sullivan said.
All other occupants were able to return to their units. Sullivan said damage is estimated at $15,000 but was limited to only one unit of the 28-unit apartment building.
Only one sprinkler within the unit activated by the heat of the fire and completely extinguished the fire. SPF&R responded with (3) rigs and (3) staff cars and only needed to use a fan to remove the smoke because of the fire sprinkler system.
Initial reports indicate an occupant attempted to extinguish the fire which delayed calling 911 and activating the fire alarm system. Sullivan said this is the second incident on O'Keeffe Avenue this year when the resident attempted to extinguish the fire before calling 911.
