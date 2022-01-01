On Tuesday, December 22, the Sun Prairie Business & Education Partnership (BEP) awarded the Student Employee Excellence Award to two students, Juanita Duarte and Hannah Emad, both juniors at Sun Prairie High School. In the photo (from left) are Nate Anderson (owner, Dairy Queen), Hannah Emad (honoree - Dairy Queen employee), Patrick Malinowski (BEP, Summit Credit Union), Juanita Duarte (honoree - Dairy Queen employee), Liz Kiersten (manager, Dairy Queen), Carol Albright (BEP, SP School Board), Sharlot Bogart (BEP, Teddy's Place), Christina Williams (BEP, executive director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce), Nancy Everson (BEP, SPHS), and Pam Blattner (BEP, The Bank of Sun Prairie).
Both students are juniors at Sun Prairie High School. Duarte and Emad work at Dairy Queen and were nominated by their employer for the qualities that each shows while at work.
Nominees for the award are honored by members of the BEP, who surprise students while at work. Each student receives a special certificate and gift card for exemplifying the tenets of GRIT, which are Giving it your all, Responsibility, Initiative, and Teamwork.
The BEP High School Student Employee Excellence Award - GRIT Program is the reward program to recognize Sun Prairie students working in area businesses that are demonstrating the workplace skills business leaders value.
Contact Nancy Everson by email at nmevers@sunprairieschools.org or Betsy Butler by email at babutle@sunprairieschools.org or at the high school if you have a student employee who you would like to recognize for exhibiting the qualities of GRIT. Businesses do not need to be members of the BEP to nominate an employee.