Thanks to the Meester Family Foundation and the community’s generosity, Sun Prairie-based Shelter from the Storm Ministries (SFTSM) has exceeded its goal of $50,000 by raising $85,068.
The organization placed envelopes seeking donations in an autumn 2020 issue of the Sun Prairie Star. The returned envelopes, which were filled with donations, greatly assisted SFTSM in exceeding its fundraising goal.
“We will continue fulfilling our mission and vision of Shelter From The Storm Ministries,” remarked Tami Fleming, SFTSM Executive Director.
“Thank you for making a place for the poor in your life. We especially thank the Meester Family Foundation for making this all possible,” Fleming added. “Thanks for choosing to make a difference! Together we’ll head into 2021 stronger. We wish you and your loved ones a year filled with health, well-being, and peace. Our grant total is $110,068!”
The offered matching fund was for every $1 raised, the foundation would contribute 50 cents up to $25,000 from Nov. 15, 2020, until Dec. 31. SFTSM’s 2020 matching grant was made possible by the Meester Family Foundation.
Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Inc. is a 501 ©3 non-profit ministry, incorporated in Wisconsin, led by a local volunteer Board of Directors and Executive Team, with no national affiliation. Reach the organization by mail at Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Post Office Box 152, Sun Prairie WI 53590, or online at sftsm.org.
SFTSM is a Christian organization made up of individuals with various religious affiliations who have come together to address the problem of homelessness for single mothers and their children in Sun Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.