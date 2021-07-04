Responses from candidates for the July 13 special elections, for Wisconsin Assembly District 37 and Dane County Board Supervisory District 19, are now available on the League of Women Voters of Dane County website, lwvdanecounty.org
Candidates’ Answers is compiled from questionnaires sent to the candidates by the League of Women Voters. The League does not recommend or endorse candidates or parties. The League also publishes the responses on VOTE411.org
Dane County residents of the City of Sun Prairie Ward 23; Village of DeForest Wards 1, 3–10, 12, and 15; and Village of Windsor Wards 3–5 are eligible to vote in the Assembly contest. One Democrat, one Republican, and one Independent are on the ballot.
City of Sun Prairie residents in Wards 7–9 and 14–19 are eligible to vote in the District 19 County Supervisor race, which is nonpartisan, featuring candidates Kristen Morris and Tim Rockwell.
Registered voters can request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov or by emailing their municipal clerk. Voters should check myvote.wi.gov for their polling place, which may be different than the usual location.
Voters who have questions about the voting process can call the Voter Helpline, 608-285-2141, provided by the Dane County Voter ID Coalition.