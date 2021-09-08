Patrick Marsh Middle School Teacher Chris Gleason was named one of 45 public school educators in the country to receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence from the National Education Association Foundation.
The award will be presented at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next February.
The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity and advocacy for fellow educators.
“At a time when our country has faced tremendous challenges, we all are more aware than ever of public school educators’ dedication, excellence, and creativity. Never has it been more important to honor and celebrate them,” said Sara A. Sneed, President and CEO of The NEA Foundation.
“Each California Casualty awardee exemplifies a passion for their students’ learning, leadership among their peers, and the best in the teaching profession,” Sneed added. “We are grateful to California Casualty for its recognition and support and look forward to honoring the 2022 awardees at the Salute to Excellence in Education.”
Sun Prairie Superintendent Brad Saron praised Gleason for the nomination.
“This award is a testimony to how hard he works to provide high-quality instruction and innovative learning experiences for his students,” Saron said.
“The Patrick Marsh Middle School community and our district,” Saron added, “are lucky to have him.”
Of the 45 state awardees nominated by their National Education Association state affiliate, five will be chosen as finalists for the top national award and will receive $10,000.
The educator selected for the top award will be revealed at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Gala and receive $25,000.