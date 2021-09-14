VFW Klubertanz-Trapp Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way, recently announced its POW-MIA Remembrance Day will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Post.
The observance will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a vigil, and a ceremony to follow at 6 p.m. The ceremony pays tribute to veterans who were Prisoners of War (POWs) and those who are still Missing in Action (MIAs). The public is cordially invited to attend, with mask and social distancing guidelines in place.
According to the US Government Publishing Office, POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date that’s not associated with any particular war. Resolutions making it official were passed in 1979 by Congress and the president after the families of the more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs pushed for full accountability. The point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that America remembers and shows that it stands behind those who serve, and to make sure the nation does everything it can to account for those who have never returned.
The remains of almost 81,600 Americans are still missing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The DPAA reports the numbers of missing soldiers from conflicts as:
• 72,400 from World War II (an approximate number due to limited or conflicting data);
• 7,555 from Korean War;
• 1,584 from Vietnam;
• 126 from the Cold War;
• 6 from other conflicts since 1991, including Operation Desert Storm.
The DPAA further states about out of the more than 81,600 missing, 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and more than 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea (i.e. ship losses, known aircraft water losses, etc.).
Efforts to find those men and women, identify them and bring them home are constant. For more, go online to https://www.dpaa.mil/ .