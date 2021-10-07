While large apartment buildings are constructed to keep individuals safe from fire, during a fire, the hallways may become a smoky maze full of panicked people during a structure fire.
Here are some tips from the National Fire Prevention Association on how to deal with fire safety in apartments, high-rise apartment buildings and condos:
• Everyone in the building should know where to find the manual fire alarm boxes (alarm boxes on the wall with a pull bar). Most are found within five feet of an exit door.
• If there is a fire, pull the manual fire alarm box handle on your way out of the building. Only use a manual fire alarm box if there is smoke or fire. Frequent false alarms are a problem, and residents or visitors might ignore the sound if they hear too many false alarms. False alarms also put firefighters at risk.
When the system senses smoke or fire, a loud horn or tone will sound. Everyone must know what this sound means and how to react.
Leave the building immediately if you hear the sound of a fire alarm. Stay outside at your meeting place until you are told the building is safe.
Treat every fire alarm as an emergency and if the alarms sounds, get outside.
High-rise and condo buildings
High-rise buildings are more likely to have sprinklers and fire alarm equipment than other, non-high-rise buildings.
Any fire department evacuation of a high-rise building may take a long time. Communicate with the fire department to monitor evacuation status.
The NFPA advises condo or high-rise tenants to follow these tips:
• For the best protection, select a fully sprinklered building. If your building is not sprinklered, ask the landlord or management to consider installing a sprinkler system.
• Meet with your landlord or building manager to learn about the fire safety features in your building (fire alarms, sprinklers, voice communication procedures, evacuation plans and how to respond to an alarm).
• Know the locations of all available exit stairs from your floor in case the nearest one is blocked by fire or smoke.
• Be sure all exit and stairwell doors are clearly marked, not locked or blocked by security bars and clear of clutter.
• If the fire alarm sounds, feel the door before opening and close all doors behind you as you leave. If it is hot, use another way out of the building. If it is cool, leave by the nearest safe exit.
• If an announcement is made throughout the building, listen carefully and follow directions.
• Use the stairs to get out. Typically you should not use the elevator unless directed by the fire department. Some buildings are being equipped with elevators intended for use during an emergency situation, but these types of elevators will clearly be marked as safe to use in the event of an emergency.
Escape 101
The NFPA advises that everyone know “Escape 101” — basic best practices when evacuating from any multi-family structure such as an apartment building, high-rise or condominium:
• If fire or smoke is blocking all exits, return or stay in your apartment. Keep the door closed.
• Go to your outside meeting place and stay there. Call the fire department. If someone is trapped in the building, notify the fire department. If you can’t get out of your apartment because of fire, smoke or a disability, and stuff wet towels or sheets around the door and vents to keep smoke out.
• Call the fire department and tell them where you are.
• Open a window slightly and wave a bright cloth to signal your location. Be prepared to close the window if it makes the smoke condition worse.