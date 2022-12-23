A supportive Sun Prairie City Council voted Dec. 20 to postpone the memorandum of understanding between Madison Metro and the City of Sun Prairie until Jan. 17, 2023.

By then, City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel will have an opportunity to read the entire memo relating to the operation of Metro’s Paratransit service in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie's combine transit route map

The S and W routes would serve most areas in Sun Prairie within a mile walk of a route stop, including the Sun Prairie Business Park, Downtown Sun Prairie, Prairie Lakes and both Sun Prairie East and West high schools. Some areas (see map) would receive buses 3 times per hours each day.

