A supportive Sun Prairie City Council voted Dec. 20 to postpone the memorandum of understanding between Madison Metro and the City of Sun Prairie until Jan. 17, 2023.
By then, City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel will have an opportunity to read the entire memo relating to the operation of Metro’s Paratransit service in Sun Prairie.
More than a year ago, during its Dec. 7, 2021 meeting, the Sun Prairie City Council approved a Transit Service Agreement with Metro Transit to provide local bus service to the city.
In November 2022, alders appropriated $1,558,758 for public transit services as part of the 2023 Budget, as well as $250,000 in the Capital Improvement Program for the establishment of bus stops.
Metro Transit first presented a conceptual draft route, produced by Transit consulting firm Jarrett Walker + Associates, which was intended to serve as a “starting point” for Sun Prairie to develop local transit service. The Transit Commission also endorsed a plan for seeking input to either endorse or modify the route during its March meeting. City staff engaged with community stakeholders throughout Sun Prairie in spring and summer of 2022 to gage reaction and feedback on the draft route.
The report to the council from City Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown said that city staff and Metro Transit also considered the results of a scientific survey conducted by UW-River Falls Survey Center when considering modifications to the draft route. Staff from both entities also tested potential routing options by taking a Metro Bus along city streets.
The introduction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) represents the most significant change to public transportation in the Madison region in over 30 years. To operate successfully, local buses must be able to meet the BRT bus every hour. To ensure a successful launch in Summer 2023, Metro Transit and the Sun Prairie Transit Commission endorsed two routes to handle any unexpected traffic patterns.
The routes ensure traffic congestion will not interfere with either local bus meeting the BRT bus at the Park and Ride on time, at every hour.
Brown said routes begin and end at the City Park and Ride near the intersection of O’Keeffe Avenue and Reiner Road.
The larger ‘W’ route loops through the city using the streets of Main, Bristol, Grand, O’Keeffe and Windsor, stopping within walking distance of West and East high schools, downtown Sun Prairie, Central Heights Middle School, Smith’s Crossing Town Center, Prairie Lakes, Windsor Street businesses and more.
The smaller S route sticks with Main Street, Highway 151, Windsor, Bristol, O’Keeffe and Grand.
Both would replace the existing Route 23 serving Sun Prairie when Bus Rapid Transit service begins in 2024. City staff recommended construction of required bus stops, a bus recharging station at the city Park and Ride lot, and adding other Metro infrastructure during 2023.
If the local service’s operation leaves a sufficient timing cushion after a period time of operation, Metro and city staff could examine the possibility of extending the route at that time.
Funding for the Bus Rapid Transit Route and the two local service routes are financially equivalent to the financial commitment that currently funds the Madison Metro Route 23 and the Shared-Ride Taxi service. The 2023 City budget already accounts for a transition from the Shared-Ride Taxi to full Metro Transit Service.
However, in order to provide local service — including paratransit service to riders unable to reach a city Metro bus stop — the council had to approve a memorandum of understanding.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker expressed concern after learning that City Attorney Kathleen McDaniel had not read the MOU document, and other alders echoed those concerns.
District 4 Alder David Virgell expressed support for the service because he has seen a similar service work in Baltimore. But he also said the city should be able to hold Metro accountable if they can’t provide the service. Metro currently provides paratransit service with three companies serving Madison, Verona and Middleton.
More about Metro paratransit
For $4.50, pre-approved passengers would be able to ride paratransit to specific destinations in the Madison area, including University Hospital, the State Capitol and more. The passenger categories include those able to always made it to a Metro bus stop, sometimes make it to a Metro bus stop but can’t due to a disability or weather, and those never able to make it to a bus stop because of a disability or other medical condition.
But Stocker wanted more questions answered about Paratransit service during Tuesday’s council meeting. He said both fellow Alder Terry McIlroy and he had already heard about the Sun Prairie Taxi’s failures. If the council was approving a new paratransit service, alders should be able to see the MOU.
Stocker said that is so he can assure seniors such as Colonial View residents who have complained about the failures of the city’s existing transit service that this new paratransit service will resolve existing service shortfalls.
“You’re exponentially increasing demand when you get to Sun Prairie,” Stocker said, noting that service is also being provided to other suburbs. Stocker wanted to know the alternative established in case Metro can’t provide service.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer suggested allowing the Transit Commission to have input into any changes to the MOU.
Alders voted to postpone final consideration of the MOU to set the transit and paratransit routes until Jan. 17.