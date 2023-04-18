The Sun Prairie Area School District could potentially see a has a projected budget deficit of $1 million for the 2023-24 school year, early budget projections show.
Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei presented the five-year budget forecast model at the Monday, April 10 school board meeting, an early set of projections for what the next five years could financially look like in Sun Prairie.
Frei worked with two forecast models: Robert W. Baird’s model and Forecast 5. These are early estimates, and could definitely change. The forecast models take many factors into consideration.
Frei said that the budget forecast predicts a deficit each year for the next five years, the amount of which is increasing by year. In 2023-24, the deficit is projected to be around $1.04 million. In 2024-25, it’s projected to be $3.04 million. In 2025-26, the deficit is estimated at $5.2 million. In 2026-27, the deficit is estimated to be $7.6 million, and in 2027-28 it’s estimated to be nearly $10.5 million.
A main factor that plays into these projections is enrollment, Frei said, forecasted by the UW-Applied Population Lab (APL) enrollment forecast.
The district has been projected to see an enrollment decrease of nine students for the district in the 2023-24 school year. The budget projection uses the APL enrollment forecast for the next five years. This plays a role in how many resources the district receives to fund operations.
However, the biggest factor impacting school district budget projections is the upcoming biennial state budget.
“At this time, we have no clear direction on what the state funding will be,” Frei said. “We are budgeting for $150 per student.”
Frei said the district is using conservative estimates of per pupil funding expected from the state, to allow the district to prepare for the worst outcome from the state, but remain hopeful that public school funding will be increased in Wisconsin for the first time in more than two years to keep up with inflation.
“I can’t emphasize enough that we are waiting for the state budget to get settled before we can really know everything,” Frei said. “However, I can confidently say that we won’t be in reduction mode for the next fiscal year.”
The projected salary increase used in the budget forecast is 4.7%, the same percent increase used in the 2022-23 school year to adjust to inflation.
Other projected factors include health insurance expecting to increase by 5%, and a 6% estimated property value growth in 2023-24.
According to Frei, the district has reserved $1.8 million of fund balance for professional educator pay. This money came from the 2019 operating referendum, and is intended to be used through the 2025-26 school year. However, Frei noted that pulling from savings is not a long-term funding strategy and future deficits will need to be addressed with decreases in spending or increases in revenue.
Esser Funds
The school district plans to use the last of its ESSER 2 and ESSER 3 COVID-19 relief funds in the 2023-24 school year for operating expenses.
“The Wisconsin legislature has forced public school districts to use ESSER 3 dollars to balance their budgets,” Frei said. “Funding meant for COVID relief is being used to meet general operating expenses.”
This was the consequence for many school districts in Wisconsin with no new public school funding from the state in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
For the current 2022-23 school year, $2.79 million of ESSER funds are being spent on paying nurses, paying the technology department, funding technology updates, virtual learning and paying reading teachers. Next school year, the remaining $2.99 million of the district’s ESSER funds will be spent in the same areas.